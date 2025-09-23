Charlotte’s Jennifer Troyer Introduces Programs That Prepare Grads To Lead In The Future

Three new degrees — a Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence, a Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence and a Bachelor of Science in Construction Engineering — will launch in fall 2026 at UNC Charlotte. The degrees were approved Sept. 18, by the UNC Board of Governors.

The artificial intelligence programs establish the University as one of about 20 institutions nationally offering dedicated undergraduate degrees in AI and about 35 offering a master’s degree in the field.

The construction engineering program will help bridge the construction industry’s critical workforce gap between civil engineering design and construction project execution.

“These new degree programs demonstrate Charlotte’s commitment to anticipating and responding to the needs of our region and state,” said Jennifer Troyer, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. “By expanding educational opportunities in construction engineering and artificial intelligence, we are preparing graduates to lead in high-growth fields that are shaping the future.”

Additionally, the UNC System Office approved a new Bachelor of Arts in Computer Science that will be offered fully online beginning next fall. This degree reflects how the University continues to strengthen North Carolina’s workforce by meeting the needs of working learners.

