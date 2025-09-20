The World Affairs Council Honors Charlotte Chancellor Sharon Gaber With The Eminent World Citizen Award
Since 1990, the World Affairs Council of Charlotte has presented the World Citizen Award to prominent individuals and organizations that have enhanced the community’s standing in the world through their accomplishments of international significance and contributions to the city, this region, and the international community.
Past recipients of the World Citizen Award are:
|1990 Rev. Billy Graham
1991 William Lee
1992 Hugh McColl, Jr.
1993 Dr. LeRoy Walker
1994 Dean Rusk
1995 Elizabeth Dole
1996 William Friday
1997 John Belk
1998 Herman Blumenthal
1999 Habitat for Humanity, Charlotte
2000 Charlie Rose
2001 Loonis McGlohon
2002 General H. Hugh Shelton (Ret.)
2003 Irwin Belk
2004 Jerry Richardson
2005 Crandall and Erskine Bowles
|2006 Graham Allison, Ph.D.
2007 Francis Robicsek, M.D., Ph.D.
2009 Carolinas Freedom Foundation
2010 Jim Rogers
2011 Marshall Larsen
2012 Sandra and Leon Levine
2013 Margaret and Smoky Bissell
2014 Michael Tarwater
2015 Tim Belk
2016 Phil Dubois
2017 Tony Zeiss
2018 Pat Rodgers
2019 Derek Raghavan, M.D., Ph.D.
2022 Brian Moynihan
2023 Johnny Harris
2024 Eugene A. Woods
This year, the Council is honored to present the 2025 World Citizen Award to Sharon L. Gaber, Ph.D., Chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
Sharon L. Gaber, Ph.D., serves as the fifth Chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, the Charlotte region’s public research university. Since her arrival as Chancellor in 2020, the University has embarked on a bold 10-year strategic plan that articulates a new vision to drive discovery and innovation for the region as a globally recognized public research university. Charlotte officially earned the nation’s top research designation, Carnegie R1, in February 2025. Read More
Introduction by Peter Hans, UNC System President
2025 World Citizen Award Gala Dinner
Date: Wednesday, September 24, 2025
VIP & General Reception: 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.
Dinner: 7:15 – 9:00 p.m.
Location: The Hilton Uptown Charlotte (222 E. Third St., Charlotte, NC 28202)
Attire: Black Tie Optional