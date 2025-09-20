The World Affairs Council Honors Charlotte Chancellor Sharon Gaber With The Eminent World Citizen Award

Since 1990, the World Affairs Council of Charlotte has presented the World Citizen Award to prominent individuals and organizations that have enhanced the community’s standing in the world through their accomplishments of international significance and contributions to the city, this region, and the international community.

Past recipients of the World Citizen Award are:

1990 Rev. Billy Graham

1991 William Lee

1992 Hugh McColl, Jr.

1993 Dr. LeRoy Walker

1994 Dean Rusk

1995 Elizabeth Dole

1996 William Friday

1997 John Belk

1998 Herman Blumenthal

1999 Habitat for Humanity, Charlotte

2000 Charlie Rose

2001 Loonis McGlohon

2002 General H. Hugh Shelton (Ret.)

2003 Irwin Belk

2004 Jerry Richardson

2005 Crandall and Erskine Bowles 2006 Graham Allison, Ph.D.

2007 Francis Robicsek, M.D., Ph.D.

2009 Carolinas Freedom Foundation

2010 Jim Rogers

2011 Marshall Larsen

2012 Sandra and Leon Levine

2013 Margaret and Smoky Bissell

2014 Michael Tarwater

2015 Tim Belk

2016 Phil Dubois

2017 Tony Zeiss

2018 Pat Rodgers

2019 Derek Raghavan, M.D., Ph.D.

2022 Brian Moynihan

2023 Johnny Harris

2024 Eugene A. Woods

This year, the Council is honored to present the 2025 World Citizen Award to Sharon L. Gaber, Ph.D., Chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Sharon L. Gaber, Ph.D., serves as the fifth Chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, the Charlotte region’s public research university. Since her arrival as Chancellor in 2020, the University has embarked on a bold 10-year strategic plan that articulates a new vision to drive discovery and innovation for the region as a globally recognized public research university. Charlotte officially earned the nation’s top research designation, Carnegie R1, in February 2025. Read More

Introduction by Peter Hans, UNC System President

2025 World Citizen Award Gala Dinner

Date: Wednesday, September 24, 2025

VIP & General Reception: 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Dinner: 7:15 – 9:00 p.m.

Location: The Hilton Uptown Charlotte (222 E. Third St., Charlotte, NC 28202)

Attire: Black Tie Optional

MORE >>>