Dr. Kandi Deitemeyer Introduces Guaranteed Pathway From Central Piedmont To NC State University

Central Piedmont Community College is proud to announce a new partnership with North Carolina State University and its Wolfpack Connect program which provides a guaranteed admissions pathway to NC State.

Students in the program who earn an associate’s degree from a participating community college, maintain a 3.0 GPA or higher, and meet NC State’s transfer admission deadlines can enroll in more than 100 eligible NC State majors and concentrations.

Central Piedmont is one of three inaugural partners, along with Wake Technical Community College and Forsyth Technical Community College. All 58 North Carolina community colleges have the opportunity to join the program through Oct. 17, 2025, after which they can join annually.

“Central Piedmont is committed to opening doors that allow students to reach their full potential,” said Dr. Kandi Deitemeyer, president of Central Piedmont. “Wolfpack Connect with NC State ensures a seamless transition for our graduates, reduces credit loss, and provides a clear path to a four-year degree. These collaborations are critical to student achievement and the long-term strength of our community.”

“Wolfpack Connect represents a bold step forward in our commitment to expanding access to NC State for students across North Carolina,” said Don Hunt, NC State senior vice provost for enrollment management and services. “By providing guaranteed admission for those who meet the criteria, we are not only simplifying the transfer process – we’re making it possible for more students to see themselves thriving at NC State.”

To qualify for Wolfpack Connect, students must have less than 30 transferable credits completed or in progress, be enrolled at or planning to enroll at Central Piedmont or one of the participating North Carolina community colleges, and plan to pursue one of NC State’s eligible majors.

The program will begin accepting eligibility forms in late January 2026 for a fall 2026 start. Forms are due by June 1.

In 2024-25, over 3,000 Central Piedmont students transferred to four-year institutions. This fall, NC State welcomed nearly 1,700 transfer students, with 54% coming from the state’s community college system. NC State officials see Wolfpack Connect as an opportunity to build on transfer student successes and increase access for students across the state.

“This program has the potential to transform lives and uplift communities across our state,” said NC State Chancellor Kevin Howell. “It reflects the very heart of our land-grant mission to serve the people of North Carolina through education and opportunity. I’m thrilled to launch another pathway for students to pursue their goals and dreams.”

