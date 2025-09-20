Charlotte Urban Institute Accepting Applications For 2025-26 Gambrell Faculty Fellowship

Friday, September 19, 2025
The Charlotte Urban Institute is now accepting applications for the 2025-26 Gambrell Faculty Fellowship program

With generous support from the Gambrell Foundation, the Institute will provide grants up to $21,000 each for six research projects related to quality of life in the Charlotte region.

The fellowship is open to diverse methods including:

  • Original qualitative, quantitative, or mixed methods research
  • Original art or performance (NEW!)
  • New and innovative uses of existing data, including administrative data held in the Charlotte Regional Data Trust and publicly available data.
  • Thought work that develops theory or synthesizes research and thinking at new intersections and could lead to research, a book, or art/performance (NEW!).

Fellows will join a growing group of faculty who contribute to finding solutions to our community’s most pressing challenges. The results of this work can contribute to a Charlotte region that works for everyone.

[Find the full program details and guidelines here. The application materials can be downloaded as a Microsoft Word document.]

Important details of the fellowship and application are as follows:

  • The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. on Friday, October 10, 2025
  • The fellowships will fund short-term research projects (up to 18 months)
  • UNC Charlotte full-time faculty with the title of assistant professor or higher whose job description includes professional expectations for research may apply for this fellowship
  • The grant period will begin on December 1, 2025

If you have questions about this process, contact Elaine Jacobs or Liz Morrell at uiresearch@charlotte.edu.

Since 2019, the Gambrell Faculty Fellowship has named 49 unique Faculty Fellows and supported 30 research projects that represent seven colleges (Arts + Architecture, Business, Computing & Informatics, Education, Engineering, Health & Human Services, Humanities & Earth and Social Sciences) and 22 academic disciplines.

You can read about previous Faculty Fellows here.

