Charlotte Urban Institute Accepting Applications For 2025-26 Gambrell Faculty Fellowship
The Charlotte Urban Institute is now accepting applications for the 2025-26 Gambrell Faculty Fellowship program.
With generous support from the Gambrell Foundation, the Institute will provide grants up to $21,000 each for six research projects related to quality of life in the Charlotte region.
The fellowship is open to diverse methods including:
- Original qualitative, quantitative, or mixed methods research
- Original art or performance (NEW!)
- New and innovative uses of existing data, including administrative data held in the Charlotte Regional Data Trust and publicly available data.
- Thought work that develops theory or synthesizes research and thinking at new intersections and could lead to research, a book, or art/performance (NEW!).
Fellows will join a growing group of faculty who contribute to finding solutions to our community’s most pressing challenges. The results of this work can contribute to a Charlotte region that works for everyone.
[Find the full program details and guidelines here. The application materials can be downloaded as a Microsoft Word document.]
Important details of the fellowship and application are as follows:
- The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. on Friday, October 10, 2025
- The fellowships will fund short-term research projects (up to 18 months)
- UNC Charlotte full-time faculty with the title of assistant professor or higher whose job description includes professional expectations for research may apply for this fellowship
- The grant period will begin on December 1, 2025
If you have questions about this process, contact Elaine Jacobs or Liz Morrell at uiresearch@charlotte.edu.
Since 2019, the Gambrell Faculty Fellowship has named 49 unique Faculty Fellows and supported 30 research projects that represent seven colleges (Arts + Architecture, Business, Computing & Informatics, Education, Engineering, Health & Human Services, Humanities & Earth and Social Sciences) and 22 academic disciplines.
You can read about previous Faculty Fellows here.