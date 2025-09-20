Charlotte Financial Services Career Fair Connects Students With Employers

Tue, Sep 30, 2025 | 4pm to 7pm

Popp Martin Student Union, Room 340

8845 Craver Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

The UNC Charlotte Financial Services Career Fair connects students and alumni with employers in the financial services industry who may be recruiting in the areas of banking, data & analytics, employee benefits, financial advising, risk management & insurance, actuarial, sales, technology & computer science. The Belk College of Business Department of Finance hosts this event each semester.

Students/Alumni -The Financial Services Career Fair (held in person) gives you the opportunity to network directly with leading financial services companies offering career and internship positions. Students and alumni from all majors in the Belk College of Business are encouraged to attend; the event is free. Professional Attire is required. Because of space capacity limits, this event is not open to students or alumni from other universities/colleges.

Employers – Attend this event to meet ~350 students/alumni with an interest in financial services. Registration is $450, which includes attendance by up to 2 representatives, parking, table, chairs, food/drinks and event marketing.

