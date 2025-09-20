Kirsten Stolle’s “Under The Influence” Explores Greenwashing At Charlotte Dubois Center

WFAE environmental reporter Zachary Turner explores the exhibition of work by artist Kirsten Stolle on view in the Projective Eye Gallery.

A new art exhibit in uptown Charlotte explores how companies use rhetorical sleight of hand to escape public scrutiny.

Asheville-based artist Kirsten Stolle’s latest works explore the concept of greenwashing, which she described as “putting an environmental sheen on something that is either blatantly not environmental, or at best, minimally environmental.” Her installation, “Under the Influence,” looks at the history of agrochemical companies Monsanto and Bayer.

UNC Charlotte’s Dubois Center is hosting the installation. Digital prints, a woven tapestry and other mixed-media artworks adorn the walls of the center’s Projective Eye Gallery.

In “Last Supper,” she created a tapestry by repeating an image from a 1952 Monsanto retirement dinner. She said she applies a research-driven approach to her pieces:

“I went back to look at what the gladiolas, what color the gladiolas would have been in 1952 in St. Louis, which is where [Monsanto is] based,” Stolle said. She did the same for the men’s suits and ties. “I worked with a graphic designer to manipulate [the image] in Photoshop and create this tapestry.”

Part of her process involves recontextualizing propaganda to highlight the absurdity of corporate branding. In the center of the room, a display case mimics a museum exhibit, showcasing Monsanto-branded matches, watches and even a 1953 vinyl for the song “Monsanto March” by the Don Juan Quartet.

Much of her work links the history of pesticide litigation to the modern day. In a series called “New Ways to Stop Weeds,” green and orange neon lights frame collages of old pesticide advertisements. In one piece, the word “paraquat” repeats on a white background, intersecting with black-and-white images of a grape field to form a cross. The name “Syngenta” interrupts the pattern about two-thirds of the way down.

“The company Chevron was promoting this really deadly pesticide called paraquat in the grape fields,” Stolle said. “Syngenta recently bought it, and there have been lawsuits against paraquat for causing Parkinson’s.”

