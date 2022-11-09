CLT Runway 5K Benefits Central Piedmont Students

Imagine taking a jog… on an airport runway! That’s just hundreds of runners — including scholars from Central Piedmont — did last month (Oct. 22) during the 15th annual CLT Runway 5K at Charlotte Douglas Airport.

Media coverage from WSOC-TV showed people of all ages enjoying the unique opportunity run or walk on the runway, all for a good cause.

Proceeds from the Runway 5K fund Airport Opportunity Scholarships with Central Piedmont Community College (CPCC) created to promote careers in aviation, as well as economic opportunities in Charlotte.

