UNCC Department of Dance and India Association of Charlotte Focus On Leveraging Diversity

The UNC Charlotte Department of Dance and India Association of Charlotte collaborate to present a leadership symposium focusing on leveraging artistic diversity as a means to strengthen social cohesion within the civic life of Charlotte and surrounding communities on November 18 at 5:30PM at Robinson 118, UNC Charlotte. The partnership strongly believes that art is a universal language that crosses all manmade constructs of race, ethnicity and geography.

A reception follows the program.

