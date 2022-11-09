UNC Charlotte Ranked Among Best Global Universities By US News & World Report
UNC Charlotte has again been recognized for its increasing prominence within the global academic community.
The 2022-23 U.S. News & World Report Best Global Universities rankings show the University rising 25 spots overall and again placing No. 3 among UNC System institutions.
U.S. News weighs factors that measure a university’s global and regional research reputation and academic performance, including publications and citations, and international collaboration.