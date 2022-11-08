Queens University Recognizes National First-Generation College Celebration Day

Today is National First-Generation College Celebration day. Led by the Council for Opportunity in Education and the NASPA Center for First-Generation Student Success, November 8 was identified as the date for the annual celebration to honor the anniversary of the signing of the Higher Education Act of 1965.

The day recognizes the success of first-generation college students, faculty, staff and alumni. Queens University of Charlotte joins the national celebration by highlighting and honoring two first-generation Royals and their contributions to the Queens community.

