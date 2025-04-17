Covered in Black|Patron Saints of a Black Boy At Charlotte April 18-June 27

Mon, Apr 28, 2025 | 6pm to 8pm

Dubois Center at UNC Charlotte Center City, Projective Eye Gallery

320 East Ninth Street, Charlotte, NC 28202

Covered in Black | Patron Saints of a Black Boy will be on view April 18-June 27.

Curated by Yvonne Bynoe, Covered in Black | Patron Saints of a Black Boy presents work by North Carolina native artist Rashaun Rucker. This exhibition is the third in a series celebrating Southern Black Portraiture.

Rucker creates a diverse range of works, including photographs, prints, objects, and drawings, and has been honored with more than 40 national and state awards for his artistic endeavors. His work has been showcased in HBO’s celebrated series “Random Acts of Flyness” and the film “Native Son” and can be found in numerous public and private collections, including the Smithsonian and the Detroit Institute of Arts. He is an alumnus of North Carolina Central University and Marygrove College and earned a Master of Fine Arts in Print Media from the Cranbrook Academy of Art.

