Spring Preview Day: Open Campus Tour At JCSU May 3

Saturday, May 3, 2025

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Johnson C. Smith University (Biddle Memorial Hall)

Missed Spring Open House at Johnson C. Smith University? No worries! For a more intimate and hands-on experience, this is your chance to meet our outstanding faculty and staff, learn about the admissions requirements, dive deeper into the Financial Aid process, and get the inside scoop on our academic majors and programs – followed by a campus tour. Trust us- you won’t experience this at any other institution.

Wait- there’s more! We will be doing on-site admissions! That means if you’re ready to join the Golden Bull Family, apply before the event and bring your transcript. You could get your decision right then and there!

Each ticket is valid for one entry only. Groups are welcome to come!

For more questions, email [email protected] or call 704.378.1010.

