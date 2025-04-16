Queens University Lacrosse Star Kayleen Favreau Reaches A Milestone

Queens University of Charlotte’s Kayleen Favreau has been named Atlantic Sun Conference Women’s Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week.



In Queens’ win over Stetson, Favreau scored nine goals to break Queens’ single-game record. The Holly Springs native also crossed the 150 career-goal mark to move into fourth place in Queens’ record books. She then recorded a hat trick and one assist at Jacksonville to reach her 200th career point, becoming the seventh Royal in program history to reach the milestone.

UP NEXT

Queens is back in action on Saturday, April 19 at Coastal Carolina. The full 2025 Queens women’s lacrosse schedule can be found here.

