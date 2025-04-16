GOLD Alumni Network Participates In The Life Of Charlotte With Signature Annual Events

The mission of the UNC Charlotte GOLD Alumni Network is to encourage active participation in the life of UNC Charlotte, with primary emphasis on our GOLD Alumni (Graduates Of the Last Decade) and current UNC Charlotte seniors.

The network exists to serve the UNC Charlotte Alumni Association, the University, and our alumni and friends. Furthermore, we shall enhance GOLD alumni participation through networking, socials and connecting with current UNC Charlotte seniors.

Signature Annual Events

10 Under Ten Awards

Bi-Monthly Socials

Community Service Projects

GOLD Alumni Networking Events

Senior Send-Off

Green Tie Gala

Alumni Tailgate

