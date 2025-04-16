GOLD Alumni Network Participates In The Life Of Charlotte With Signature Annual Events
The mission of the UNC Charlotte GOLD Alumni Network is to encourage active participation in the life of UNC Charlotte, with primary emphasis on our GOLD Alumni (Graduates Of the Last Decade) and current UNC Charlotte seniors.
The network exists to serve the UNC Charlotte Alumni Association, the University, and our alumni and friends. Furthermore, we shall enhance GOLD alumni participation through networking, socials and connecting with current UNC Charlotte seniors.
Signature Annual Events
- 10 Under Ten Awards
- Bi-Monthly Socials
- Community Service Projects
- GOLD Alumni Networking Events
- Senior Send-Off
- Green Tie Gala
- Alumni Tailgate