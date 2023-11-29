Dr. Jason Dungee Directs Charlotte’s University Chorale Dec 1
The UNC Charlotte Department of Music presents the University Chorale in concert, under the direction of Dr. Jason Dungee, director of choral activities.
Tickets are $8 for the general public. CoAA Faculty and staff and CoAA students are eligible for free tickets to this performance. Please log into your Niner account in the ticketing system to redeem.
Glow Eric Whitacre
Serenity (O Magnum Mysterium) Ola Gjeilo
Deck the Halls James McKelvy
Freunde, das Leben ist lebenswert! Franz Lehár
Ding Dong Merrily on High Malcolm Williamson
Hold On Moses Hogan
The Heavens Are Telling Joseph Haydn