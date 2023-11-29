Dr. Jason Dungee Directs Charlotte’s University Chorale Dec 1

The UNC Charlotte Department of Music presents the University Chorale in concert, under the direction of Dr. Jason Dungee, director of choral activities.

Tickets are $8 for the general public. CoAA Faculty and staff and CoAA students are eligible for free tickets to this performance. Please log into your Niner account in the ticketing system to redeem.

PROGRAM

Glow Eric Whitacre

Serenity (O Magnum Mysterium) Ola Gjeilo

Deck the Halls James McKelvy

Freunde, das Leben ist lebenswert! Franz Lehár

Ding Dong Merrily on High Malcolm Williamson

Hold On Moses Hogan

The Heavens Are Telling Joseph Haydn

