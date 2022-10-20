Gaston College Beach Volleyball Wins Historic Program Opener

Gaston College’s beach volleyball program set history in Sunday’s tournament hosted by NCAA Division I school Liberty.

Competing against Liberty, defending NCAA Division III national champion Stevenson and NCAA Division III school University of Lynchburg, coach Rachel Noreika’s Rhinos recorded the program’s first individual victories and the teams of Emma Downey and Cristina Rotola and Bianca Bowland and Liz Jones posted wins.

“We had such a great day and it couldn’t have been a better first competition for the team,” Noreika said. “All five pairs competed closely, and while three of the five pairs didn’t post any wins on the day, they all played really well and were in every single game. I’m proud of how each player progressed throughout the day and how the team is progressing overall.”

