New Division For UNC Charlotte’s Nationally Acclaimed Research

Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1, the division overseeing the University’s research activities will have new leadership, a new name and renewed focus, Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber announced today.

The Division of Research and Economic Development will become the Division of Research under the leadership of Interim Vice Chancellor John Daniels and Interim Associate Vice Chancellor Deb Thomas. Daniels and Thomas will begin long-term appointments that run through June 30, 2024, with an option for renewal after that time.

Daniels, who has been with the University for 22 years, has chaired the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering since 2012. Thomas joined Charlotte in 2018 and serves as chair of the Department of Geography and Earth Sciences.

“Dr. Daniels and Dr. Thomas are accomplished researchers and faculty leaders who have demonstrated their commitment to interdisciplinary collaboration and service at UNC Charlotte,” said Gaber. “These attributes will be critical in fostering the creativity and innovation necessary in achieving top-tier research status. The strategic shifts in focus for the division will allow our research enterprise to be more responsive to the needs of our faculty as they educate our students and engage in the discovery that drives our success. Additionally, I want to thank Dr. Yvette Huet and Carl Mahler for their leadership as interim co-vice chancellors of the division since late August. They have been instrumental in helping lay the foundation for these important transitions.”

