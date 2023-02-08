Highly Regarded Charlotte Scientist Recognized By The American Association of Geographers

UNC Charlotte Knight Distinguished Professor of Public Policy Jean-Claude Thill is named an AAG Fellow by the American Association of Geographers for his immense contributions to geography through research, teaching and mentoring of students and other researchers.

Thill is noted for his substantial research and educational contributions to quantitative human geography and the geographic information science sub-field. He is one of the best-known and most highly regarded scientists in the GIScience sub-field, AAG said.

