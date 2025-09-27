It’s What Makes Charlotte Grad Mitu Banerjee A Greater Impact

After nearly three decades away from the classroom, Mitu Banerjee made the bold decision to return to higher education—and in August 2025, she proudly graduated with her Master’s in Health Informatics and Analytics from UNC Charlotte.

Mitu began her academic journey in healthcare as a chiropractor, graduating from Logan College of Chiropractic in 1998. Over time, her passion for health science merged with a growing fascination for technology and its potential to transform patient care. “The future is technology,” she explained. “Data science offered the perfect blend of my clinical background and my passion for tech, allowing me to make a greater impact.”

UNC Charlotte stood out to her for its reputation, diversity, affordability, and proximity to home, but also because it offered something Mitu had always wanted: the chance to experience life at a large university.

Her time at the School of Data Science proved deeply rewarding. Mitu gained hands-on experience with tools like SQL, Python, SAS, and Tableau, applying them to real-world health data problems. She honed her ability to build dashboards, interpret results, and support data-driven decision-making in healthcare. Just as importantly, she found a community of professors who were dedicated to helping students succeed. Among them, Dr. Timothy Lowe stood out for his patience, dedication, and willingness to stay with students until their questions were fully resolved.

Reflecting on her experience, Mitu admitted she was surprised by how much she enjoyed returning to school after so many years. “I joined thinking that if I couldn’t handle the pressure, I’d just enjoy the ride,” she said. “But I found myself striving for perfect grades—and along the way, I made new friends and grew more than I expected.”

Now that she has graduated, Mitu is preparing to pursue opportunities that combine her alternative medicine background with her expertise in health informatics. She hopes to contribute to fields like quality improvement, healthcare data analysis, or AI-driven health solutions, making a difference in how technology improves patient care.

“I don’t have the luxury of 30 more years in the workforce,” she reflected, “but however long I do work, I want to make a meaningful impact. I also hope to show others it’s never too late to start what you’ve always wanted to do.”

Her advice to incoming students reflected her journey: “Give yourself grace. Being a student is tough! Don’t overexert yourself—balance hard work with moments of rest and fun. Trust the process, and you’ll look back and be proud of how much you’ve grown.”

Mitu Banerjee’s story is one of resilience, lifelong learning, and the belief that it’s never too late to follow your passions.

