Abbey Thomas Is An Ideal Fit To Co-Direct The Charlotte Sports Analytics Program

Associate Professor Abbey Thomas, Ph.D., is a certified athletic trainer with a passion for studying knee injuries, a background in biomechanics, and a devotion to creating new opportunities for Charlotte’s students. This unique blend of expertise makes her the ideal fit for her new role as the co-director of the UNC Charlotte Sports Analytics program, where she is helping to shape the next generation of sports data professionals.

The program, which this year for the first time will offer a Bachelor of Science in Sports Analytics, is a joint effort between the College of Health and Human Services, where Thomas teaches in the Applied Physiology, Health, and Clinical Sciences department, and the College of Computing and Informatics’ School of Data Science.

From Curriculum Development to Program Leadership

Thomas’ journey to this leadership role began when she was part of the group that developed the program’s curriculum. “I realized that I loved the idea of creating something new and unique for students here at Charlotte,” she shares. “I became very invested in seeing what our team developed come to fruition, and I am happy to continue helping to lead us as we start this program.” Alongside her co-director, John Tobias in the School of Data Science, Thomas’ primary emphasis will be on curriculum, while Tobias oversees internship opportunities.

Her rich professional background will be a cornerstone of her contribution. “My background is as a certified athletic trainer who loves studying knee injuries and the consequences those injuries have on the body,” she explains. “I am most excited about our human performance classes and getting to share my love of biomechanics tools that can evaluate an athlete’s performance with students.” Thomas sees sports through the lens of injury prevention and athlete recovery, a perspective she is excited to bring to the classroom and the eventual research lab.”I can see myself working with students to use data from our athlete sensors to inform training and competition decisions for coaches and players.”

Partnerships Create Real-World Experience

Thomas believes the program’s partnerships are invaluable, providing students with firsthand experience that cannot be replicated in a classroom. The program’s partnerships with campus athletics and local professional sports teams allow students to attend practices and see their data analysis translate to on-field decisions. This hands-on learning is central to her vision for preparing students for the sports analytics industry.

A Focus on Human Performance Sets UNC Charlotte Apart

The program’s unique focus on human performance is something Thomas believes makes it truly stand out. “UNC Charlotte is the only university with a sports analytics program that focuses on human performance, so that automatically makes us stand out,” she notes. This specialized approach trains students to interpret data about the athletes who are vital to a sports organization’s success. This is complemented by a curriculum designed to equip students with crucial skills, including coding, data analysis, and effective communication.

An Ambitious Vision for the Future

Thomas has ambitious goals for the program. She hopes to see it grow exponentially over the next three to five years, expanding partnerships to other colleges and universities and establishing a robust research program for students. She also plans to create new ways for students to provide feedback, ensuring they have a voice in shaping the program’s future.

Thomas’ leadership, fueled by a passion for both data science and human performance, is set to propel the UNC Charlotte Sports Analytics program to the forefront of sports education, creating a new generation of professionals ready to make a significant impact on the world of athletics.

