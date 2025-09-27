Best-Selling Author Daniel Pink At Queens University Oct. 6

Queens University of Charlotte’s Learning Society will welcome acclaimed author and thought leader Daniel Pink as the featured speaker on Monday, October 6, 2025, at 7 p.m. The event will be held in the Sarah Belk Gambrell Center for the Arts and Civic Engagement.

Pink, the #1 New York Times Bestselling Author of “The Power of Regret,” “When,” “To Sell is Human,” “Drive,” and “A Whole New Mind,” will present his talk, “The Surprising Path to the Good Life,” which explores how we can lead more satisfying personal and professional lives.

In a world that often urges us to live with “no regrets,” Pink offers a compelling counterargument, asserting that regret is not a weakness but a powerful tool for growth. He’ll share insights on the four core regrets common across cultures and provide a science-based, three-step process for converting existing regrets into tools for increasing happiness and boosting performance. Attendees will also learn practical techniques like “regret circles” and “failure resumes” and discover the “Regret Optimization Principle” to help anticipate and avoid future regrets.

“We are honored to welcome Daniel Pink to our campus,” said Lori Ann Summers, vice president of university advancement. “His work offers a fresh perspective on human motivation and his unique insights on leveraging regret to elevate performance and deepen our sense of meaning align perfectly with our university’s commitment to fostering a community of lifelong learners who are prepared to navigate the complexities of the modern world with resilience and purpose.”

Pink’s best-selling books have sold over five million copies and been translated into 46 languages. They cover a wide range of topics, from human motivation to the science of timing. Beyond his writing, Pink’s career highlights include hosting a National Geographic television series, delivering one of the most popular TED talks of all time, serving as chief speechwriter to Vice President Al Gore, and even being a clue on Jeopardy.

For more than three decades, the Learning Society has welcomed leading thinkers and doers to the Queens University campus and the greater Charlotte community. Through its annual speaker series, the Learning Society aims to enrich intellectual discourse and foster a deeper understanding of critical issues. It continues to broaden our worldview through unfiltered dialogue with diverse, compelling – and sometimes provocative – speakers.

To purchase tickets or learn more information about upcoming events, please visit the Learning Society’s website.

MORE >>>