#NinerNationGives only comes once a year, and 2023 was one for the books. With the theme “It Takes A Nation,” Niners across the country galvanized to strengthen the University and champion the next generation.

The 49-hour initiative kicked off at noon, March 28, wrapped up at 1 p.m., March 30, and brought in a record-breaking 5,915 gifts totaling $3,183,800.

