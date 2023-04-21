Charlotte Senior Wins Student Employee Of The Year

Kearston “Page” Freeman, a senior graduating with a political science and history degree, is the 2023 winner of the Student Employee of the Year award. She was recognized at the Student Employee of the Year breakfast Thursday, April 13. There are 3,594 student employees and 15 were nominated.

Freeman was initially nominated for her dedication, maturity and diligence toward all her roles at UNC Charlotte. Having started off as a venue management staff member in the Athletics Department in September 2020, she took on the role with excellence and quickly became both the event coordinator and student building manager. All of this was done in a time of pivotal transition with a turnover in full-time staff and relocation.

MORE >>>