Carlos Alexis Cruz, associate professor of theatre and the program director for the forthcoming Master of Fine Arts in Community Centered Practice, has received the 2023 Bonnie E. Cone Professorship in Civic Engagement.

The professorship is awarded annually to a tenured member of the faculty whose teaching and/or research “embody the University’s commitment to civic involvement, and whose work profoundly and systematically affects the relationship between UNC Charlotte and the larger community in a positive and meaningful way.”

The award was conferred by Provost Alicia Bertone in a ceremony.

MORE >>>