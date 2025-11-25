North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame Connects With Golden Bulls Legend, Bob Johnson, At JCSU

By CHERYL BUTLER-BRAYBOY

On a bright afternoon at Johnson C. Smith University, history met history as the man at the helm of the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame visited campus to connect with a Golden Bulls legend. At the center of the visit were two men whose lives and legacies embody the pride of North Carolina athletics: Rick Webb, President of the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame Board of Directors, and Robert “Boo” Johnson, JCSU legend, 1969 CIAA champion, and proud member of the 100 Club.

Their meeting offered more than a handshake. It was a powerful reminder that JCSU’s past (rich, resilient, and accomplished) is fueling an extraordinary new chapter in Golden Bulls athletics.

Rick Webb made the trip to Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte with a clear purpose: to connect with one of its most respected alumni, Mr. Bob Johnson, member of the 1969 Championship team.

“I just wanted to come by Johnson C. Smith and meet Bob Johnson,” Webb said. “We’ve heard so many great things about him. He’s such a tremendous supporter of athletics—not only here at JCSU, but across North Carolina.”

Webb noted that North Carolina’s network of historically Black colleges and universities is unmatched in the nation.

“Our HBCUs are critically important,” he emphasized. “We have more than any state in the country—twice as many as some. Their athletes, their coaches, their leaders have shaped sports history.”

Webb also highlighted a recent CIAA celebration in Durham hosted by the Hall of Fame, featuring legendary coaches, athletes, and CIAA leadership—a tradition the Hall of Fame intends to continue annually in honor of HBCU excellence.

Walking across JCSU’s campus, Webb reflected on the University’s growing momentum.

“You have a beautiful campus,” he said. “And this is a great time in sports history for Johnson C. Smith. People across the state are following this team.”

For Bob Johnson, the day was deeply personal. As a pillar of JCSU athletics, the former running back carries the history of the 1969 CIAA Championship team with him everywhere he goes.

“I’m here to support the University in all aspects,” he said. “As a champion of 1969, it’s contagious for me to see these young men come back and duplicate what we did. They remind me of myself and the others that played with me.”

Johnson emphasized the importance of visibility and recognition for HBCU athletes—past, present, and future.

“It’s important to get HBCUs more intact across the country,” he said. “We have 12 HBCUs right here in North Carolina—that’s almost unheard of. And we have a lot of guys going to the NFL. Out of my class alone, 18 of us went to the league.”

When it comes to the 2025 CIAA Football Champions, Johnson has nothing but pride.

“I feel great about [the Golden Bulls]”Johnson said with a smile. “I feel we’ll be the ‘untouchables’ in the Carolinas. Being at the highest peak in Charlotte means we’re supposed to show high expectations for people across the United States of America.”

Together, Webb and Johnson represent two perspectives—one from sports leadership, the other from the lived experience of JCSU championship glory. Their message is the same: Johnson C. Smith University is in a moment of historic splendor.

With JCSU preparing for the 2025 NCAA Division II game the Golden Bulls are writing a new chapter—one that echoes the achievements of the 1969 team while forging a new path.

“This is a great moment for Johnson C. Smith,” Webb said. “People are going to come out of the woodwork for this.”

For Bob Johnson this moment inspires personal reflection.

“These young men remind me of us,” he said. “They are carrying the torch. They’re making history.”

As JCSU’s football program rises to national attention, the presence of Hall of Fame leadership on campus signals what many already feel: something special is happening at the expansive campus along Beatties Ford Road. Go here. Glow anywhere.

