BFA Studio, Digital Media, Illustration Exhibition At Charlotte Dec 2-5

Tue, Dec 02, 2025 | 6pm

Rowe, Rowe Galleries

9119 University Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

UNC Charlotte Rowe Galleries are once again transformed by students earning their BFA degrees in studio art disciplines! Seventeen exhibiting artists present their final thesis projects: Jordan Aldrich, Morgan Alexander, Ashley Collymore, Kiley Davis, Sam Dennis, Vera Falkner, Holly Greenough, Simon Lane, Jordin Lopez, Jim Novak, Kate Russell, Michelle Sobolewski, Fairlight Strong, Dru Swan, Ever Templeton, Bunny Watkins and Layne Worley.

The exhibition is on view through Dec. 5, with a reception Dec. 2.

