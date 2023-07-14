O∆K Charlotte Election Results For The 2023-2024 Academic Year

O∆K (Omicron Delta Kappa) is the oldest leadership honor society and highly selective. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus will be invited to join. The Society is also unique in that in addition to accepting sophomores, juniors, seniors, graduate, and professional students for membership, it also invites faculty, staff, alumni, and community leaders to join.

Election results for 2023-2024:

President: James Citrin

Vice President: Cayden Jacobsen

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Chair: Ruqyah Qadeeri

Treasurer: Aisha Qatabi

