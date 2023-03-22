Paralegal Technology Open House At Central Piedmont Mar 28

Central Piedmont Community College will hold an Open House for Paralegal Technology as the program moves back to Central Campus with the addition of the new law library in the Parr Center.

Tuesday, March 28, 5- 7:30 p.m.

Central Campus, Parr Center

Library, Second Floor, Room 2160 (Event Space)

The Paralegal Technology program at Central Piedmont is American Bar Association (ABA) Approved* with both two-year degree and post-baccalaureate diploma program options.

MORE >>>