Charlotte Emeritus Discusses End Of Life Communication Mar 28

At the next UNC Charlotte Personally Speaking series talk Tuesday, March 28, UNC Charlotte expert Christine S. Davis will consider how ideas of death are constructed, using narratives drawn from real life and fiction.

Davis will turn to research from her book “End of Life Communication: Stories from the Dead Zone,” which she co-authored with retired UNC Charlotte Professor Jonathan L. Crane. Using a medical humanities narrative approach, Davis considers how ideas about death are constructed through films and in a hospital setting, and how the arts inform medical ethics and care.

