Charlotte Professor Appointed To Charlotte-Mecklenburg Historic Landmarks Commission

Emily Makaš was appointed to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Historic Landmarks Commission by Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles.

The commission is the shared city and county entity that recommends the designation of sites for landmark status as well as secures their preservation through design review and the buying and selling of endangered historic properties. The commission has 12 members: six appointed by the Board of County Commissioners, four appointed by City Council, and two appointed by the mayor.

Makaš is associate professor of heritage and architectural history in the David R. Ravin School of Architecture.

