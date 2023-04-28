Positec Gets A Successful Leader In Marketing With Charlotte Alumna

Hanna Huffman ’09 was appointed senior vice president of marketing and e-commerce for Positec, a manufacturer of power tools and lawn and garden equipment.

“Hanna’s expertise in marketing, strategy and e-commerce will surely usher in a new era of advancement for the Positec family of brands,” stated Michael Jones, president and CEO of Positec North America, headquartered in Charlotte. “With deep experience and proven success in a diverse set of industries, Hanna is a brilliant and skilled leader with a demonstrated ability to build and manage successful teams. Her addition strengthens the Positec team.”

Huffman, who completed a bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing from UNC Charlotte, joins Positec after serving as senior vice president of marketing at Dotdash Meredith, where she developed market and sales strategies for service acquisition revenue across a portfolio of 40 unique domains.

MORE >>>