Charlotte Memorial Honors Campus Shooting Victims And Their Families

As part of UNC Charlotte’s annual Day of Remembrance, on Friday, April 28, the University will dedicate a permanent campus memorial to honor two students who lost their lives, those who suffered physical injuries and everyone present in Kennedy Building, Room 236, on April 30, 2019, the date of a shooting on campus.

“In 2019, UNC Charlotte made a promise to all the victims and their families to never forget those who suffered and lost so much,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “This memorial, which truly captures Riley Howell’s love of nature and Reed Parlier’s passion for technology, forever imprints their presence on Niner Nation, and offers a place of solace for all those affected by the events of April 30. The constellation garden’s location in the heart of our beautiful campus offers a daily reminder for students, faculty, staff and visitors of Niner Nation’s resounding resilience.”

The memorial, Constellation Garden, installed on the verdant plaza leading to Kennedy’s entrance, will be dedicated at 3 p.m., April 28. The ceremony will include the annual wreath-laying led by the Police and Public Safety Department. All members of the UNC Charlotte community and the general public are invited to attend.

