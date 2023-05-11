Recipients Named For Charlotte’s CLAS’ 2023 Excellence in Teaching Awards

For their exceptional teaching and student engagement, Paola Lopez-Duarte, Samantha Suptela and Lennin Caro are recipients of the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences’ 2023 Excellence in Teaching Awards. Six other faculty were honored as finalists for the three awards.

Lopez-Duarte, an assistant professor in the Department of Biological Sciences, received the Integration of Undergraduate Teaching and Research Award. Suptela, an assistant teaching professor in the Department of Biological Sciences, received the Award for Outstanding Teaching by a Full-Time Lecturer. Caro, a faculty member in the Department of Anthropology, earned the Award for Outstanding Teaching by a Part-Time Faculty Member.

MORE >>>