Charlotte Audubon Chapter Reducing Bird Collisions On Campus

Last spring, students at UNC Charlotte began raising awareness about the second leading cause of bird deaths in North America – collisions with buildings and their squeaky clean glass. An estimated 100 million to one billion birds are killed in the United States each year due to colliding with buildings.

Hannah Partridge, a doctoral candidate in the Department of Geography and Earth Sciences, is co-creator of the UNC Charlotte Audubon Campus Chapter. She’s made it her mission to not only bring awareness to this issue at UNC Charlotte but to impact change.

Partridge wasted no time finding a solution. She first met with the Sustainability Office and facilities management and informed them about bird collisions and their campus impact.

“When I brought this to their attention, they were all for it,” said Partridge.

