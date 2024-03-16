Charlotte Students Understand UNCC Offers Everything To Transform Their Dreams Into Reality
By SUSAN MESSINA
In North Carolina, UNC Charlotte has the highest enrollment of first-generation college students, is a top producer of bachelor’s degrees for minority students, and is the #1 destination for community college transfer students
Four innovative undergraduates, each fueled by their unique passions, convened to explore how their ambitions, shaped by the essence of Charlotte, are guiding them towards their envisioned futures.