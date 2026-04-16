Charlotte Music Creates A New Curriculum Integrating Music And Business With The Internationally Renowned Diogo Carvalho

The UNC Charlotte Department of Music announces the appointment of Diogo Carvalho as an assistant professor of music entrepreneurship and technology.

Carvalho joins UNC Charlotte to support the development of a visionary interdisciplinary curriculum focused on the intersection of music, business innovation and technology. This newly created faculty position represents a strategic investment in the future of creative careers, fostering collaboration across the College of Arts + Architecture and the Belk College of Business.

An accomplished guitarist and award-winning composer whose works have been performed globally, Carvalho brings a diverse expertise in electroacoustic, concert, popular, jazz and Brazilian music. His vast entrepreneurship experience includes creating and directing multiple international music festivals, among them the newly established Austin Game Music Festival. Carvalho holds a PhD in Composition from the University of Florida and a Master of Music and Bachelor of Music from the University of São Paulo. He comes to UNC Charlotte from Marywood University in Scranton, Pennsylvania, where he has served as an assistant professor. Learn more at his website.

Carvalho will lead courses in music entrepreneurship, technology and industry while assisting in the College’s development of a cohort of entrepreneurially-minded students prepared for the modern music sector. His work is intended to enhance and further the music department’s ties to Charlotte’s vibrant cultural community and national arts networks.

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